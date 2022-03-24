Wild Things Sign IF Kevin Lambert After Acquiring Him to Complete Trade

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things announced infielder Kevin Lambert as the player to be named in the team's January trade with the Gastonia

Honey Hunters (ATLL) that sent RHP Jesus Balaguer to Gastonia. Lambert has also signed.

Lambert was selected 13th in the Atlantic League's Draft Wednesday, March 23 and then named the player to be named. The infielder is a former Western Kentucky Hilltopper.

He played at WKU from 2017-21 in five seasons. He posted a career slash line of .252/.312/.325 with seven home runs, 33 doubles and 96 RBI. As a senior, Lambert had his best season, where he slashed .289/.355/.396

with 13 doubles, a homer and 23 RBI.

Following his senior year he played in 11 games for Utica in the United Shore Professional Baseball League and was 8-for-28 at the dish with four runs batted in.

The Wild Things will kick off that 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com.

