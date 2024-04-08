Wild Things Sign Former Rockies Farmhand, Utility Player Daniel Harris IV

April 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed utility position player Daniel Harris to the 2024 spring roster in a transaction presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's #1 roofing company.

Harris played 21 games with the ACL Rockies in 2023 as a Colorado farmhand. He slashed .359/.444/.491 with two homers and 10 RBI in 63 plate appearances. He scored 12 runs as well.

That work came after playing in the MLB Draft League in 2022 with Williamsport after his collegiate career wrapped in 2022 at Kentucky. With Williamsport, he slashed .275/.343/.382 with 14 doubles, a home run and 29 RBI. He stole 16 bases and walked 17 times in 49 games. With the Wildcats , Harris drove in 28 with two homers, 10 doubles, two triples and 16 stolen bases in 56 games. Harris was SEC All-Tournament Team at second base.

Prior to Kentucky, Daniel played four seasons at Eastern Kentucky University and hit .289 there with 139 runs scored, 201 hits and 131 RBI. He hit 33 doubles, seven triples an d22 home runs while walking 54 times and stealing 31 bases. He was a Freshman All-American in 2018 and OVC All-Freshman that season as well. In 2020, he was Collegiate Baseball News Third-Team All-American.

Harris also had a stint in the draft league with Trenton in 2021, appearing in 23 games with a homer and 12 RBI.

