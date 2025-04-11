Wild Things Set for Two Free Admission Exhibition Games

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things will play two exhibition games that will be open to the public free of charge. Fans will still need to reserve tickets online, at the Ticket Return Box Office at EQT Park or by calling the office at 866-456-WILD to speak to a representative. The games will be against the Laker Erie Crushers, Sunday, May 4 at 3:05 p.m. and against the Ottawa Titans Wednesday, May 7 at 7:05 p.m.

Gates open one hour prior to first pitch each night. There will be no charge for tickets to the exhibition games, which will give the fans an opportunity to see the Wild Things on field before the season begins, try some of the exciting new options in concessions and sample a Wild Things game for free if they never have before or want a sample of what the fun summer of 2025 will be like at the ballpark.

In total, the Wild Things are set for ix exhibition games during camp, these two, two at home not open to the public and two on the road (one in Florence and one in Avon against the Crushers).

Fans can reserve seats online for the May 4 exhibition game here and for the May 7 exhibition game.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, and the home opener, presented by EQT and at EQT Park, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

