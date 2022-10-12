Wild Things Send OF Brannen to Y'alls to Complete August Trade

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have traded outfielder Cole Brannen to the Florence Y'alls to complete August 15's trade between the two clubs that brought outfielder Anthony Brocato to Washington.

Brannen was a 2022 Frontier League All Star in his first season with the Wild Things. A former second-round pick of the Boston Red Sox (2017), the 24-year-old enjoyed his best season as a professional at the plate. He sported a .282/.366/.343 slash line with four doubles, four triples, a home run and 23 RBI. He swiped 33 bases, a total that ranked him top five in the Frontier League in that category.

Brocato played in 12 games for the Wild Things in the regular season and appeared in both playoff games. In the regular season, Brocato hit four doubles, two home runs and drove in 11, including a walk-off sacrifice fly in the regular-season finale that plated Brannen.

The completion of the trade, with Brannen becoming the player to be named from the deal, serves as Washington's first transaction of the offseason.

