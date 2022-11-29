Wild Things Re-Sign RHP Christian James for 2023

November 29, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release









Washington Wild Things RHP Christian James

(Washington Wild Things) Washington Wild Things RHP Christian James(Washington Wild Things)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have re-signed reliever Christian James for the 2023 season after James' first season in Washington saw him lead the team in appearances with 42 and post a 3-1 record with four saves in 52 innings pitched.

The upcoming 2023 season will be James' seventh in pro ball. He posted a career high with those 42 appearances last year and a career high with his four saves. In his 52 innings, he walked only 15 and fanned 50.

"He's a huge piece in the makeup of our bullpen... getting him back for next year was a top priority. He's a guy that I have total confidence giving the ball to him at any time. I completely trust Christian in all situations," said manager Tom Vaeth. "But more importantly he's a leader in our clubhouse. He's very well-liked and respected by his teammates and I know without any doubt they will all be happy to hear he is coming back."

James previously spent time with the New York Mets' organization from 2016-2019 before pitching in the American Association with the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2021. His MiLB career ERA was 3.62 in 64 appearances, 47 of which were starts. He walked only 88 and struck out 203 in 263.1 innings pitched. He's pitched 96.2 innings and fanned 87 in two seasons of independent ball.

"I'm excited to be back in Washington. Last year was great, but we want more," said James. "I'm excited to chase for a championship with this organization."

James becomes the third pitcher officially signed to the 2023 roster, joining right handers Kaleb McCullough and Justin Showalter. The team will have more signings to announce within the coming days. The roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from November 29, 2022

Wild Things Re-Sign RHP Christian James for 2023 - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.