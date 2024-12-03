Wild Things Re-Sign Ethan Wilder to New Deal

December 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the contract extension of infielder Ethan Wilder, making him the first returning player to re-sign with the club with a new contract for the 2025 season. The contract includes a team option for 2026, as most 2025 Frontier League player contracts will.

Wilder is fresh off his strong rookie campaign in a Wild Things uniform. He homered once and drove in 27 in 65 games and sported a slash line of .285/.363/.333 in 261 plate appearances.

The 2024 summer was long for the infielder from Wellington, Florida, as the professional start came off his final season at Lander University. In 52 games in 2024 there, he scored 60 runs, had 20 doubles, four triples and six homers with 67 RBI, 18 stolen bases and 35 walks to just 15 strikeouts in 255 plate appearances. He became the first Lander player since Patrick Grady to be named Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year (NCAA Division II). He was also selected first-team All-Conference. On May 15, Wilder was named NCBWA All-Region First Team. His slash line in 2024 was .416/.506/.636 at Lander.

In four total seasons for the Bearcats, he slashed .324/.406/.471 with 51 doubles, 11 triples, 11 homers and 142 RBI. He also stole 36 bases over the course of his career in college.

Wilder will be joined by other returners, with some of them being announced as early as next week when the deadline for exercising and declining 2025 team options from 2024 passes.

Wilder will be joined by other returners, with some of them being announced as early as next week when the deadline for exercising and declining 2025 team options from 2024 passes.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, 2025, and the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m.

