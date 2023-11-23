Wild Things Holiday Deals, Experiences on Sale Now

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced holiday deals for the holiday season, bringing all kinds of savings to fans in the Tri-State area and beyond.

Fans can enjoy deals on:

Adult Shirts (30% Off)

Youth Apparel (2 for $25 shirts)

Extra Small On-Field Hats ($18)

Bobbleheads ($15)

Autographed Celebrity Softball Plaques ($40)

Stocking Stuffers like baseballs, mini bats, glasses, can coolers, signs, decals and more ($5 each)

Hoodie and Ticket Packages ($48 Adult, $34 Youth)

First Pitch Experiences - 4 tickets to a 2024 Wild Things game, 1 ceremonial first pitch ($100)

Select, game-used jerseys are on sale on the Wild Things' official team store as well.

Head to www.wildthingsteamstore.com to shop now!

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Schaumburg Boomers. Season ticket and group packages are available for purchase now by calling 866-456-WILD or going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news on the building of the roster and more, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and now, once again, YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

