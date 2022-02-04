Wild Things, Former Giants Farmhand Cabrera Agree to Deal

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things, as they prepare for their 20th season of Frontier League baseball in 2022, have added another pitcher to the spring training roster for the upcoming campaign. Left hander Sandro Cabrera, who spent five years in the San Francisco organization after signing as an international free agent, has been signed. The team submitted the transaction to the league Friday.

Cabrera, a Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native, is 26 years old and reached as high as Double-A while with the Giants' organization but was not able to pitch in 2021.

"Sandro is a young kid who is very eager to show what he can do and prove that he belongs back in an organization," said manager Tom Vaeth. "He has a real good arm with ability to command his secondary stuff. It was the reason he was a top 20 prospect a few years ago in the Giants' organization."

He began his pro career in 2015 pitching in the Dominican Summer League and was 6-2 with a 2.32 ERA in 15 appearances, all of which were starts. In 77.2 innings, he fanned 86 to just 26 walks. That performance pushed him to a solid 2016 campaign, where the southpaw spent most of his year in Rookie ball with the Arizona League Giants. He also pitched an inning with the Augusta GreenJackets (A, SALL at the time). His 2.74 ERA was a career low for a full season.

He advanced to play the whole 2017 season with Augusta and struck out 72 opposing hitters in 67.1 innings before being progressed to Advanced-A San Jose (CALL) in 2018. There, he posted a MiLB career high six wins in 34 appearances (nine starts) and logged a career-best 101.1 innings. In 2019, Cabrera spent time between three teams, Augusta, San Jose and Double-A Richmond, where he worked his way to a 4-2 combined record and a 2.89 earned run average. In 31 appearances, he posted eight saves, 53 innings, 78 strikeouts and allowed just 42 hits. Five of those outings came with Richmond at AA. He then pitched in the winter leagues in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Wild Things will kick off their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

