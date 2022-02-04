Otters Pitcher Scott Signed by Blue Jays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have announced that starting pitcher Braden Scott has been signed by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Scott, from Clinton, Ind., and a former Indiana University product, signed and joined the Otters for his first professional baseball season in 2021.

"Last year was the first year that I had gotten to start since I was in junior college, so being able to find that part of my game again was very big for me, and I was able to show how successful I can be in that setting," Scott said. "I plan to take the experiences that I learned from the season and from all the help that I got from guys in our starting rotation, in the bullpen, from the rest of our roster, and coaching staff to try to be as successful as I can be with the Blue Jays."

"All I've ever wanted was an opportunity to prove that I belong in this game, and that's what I plan to do when I get down there, show exactly what I can do and what I can bring to an organization."

The left-hander went 8-4 with a 2.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 14 starts and 89.1 innings pitched in 2021 for the Otters.

"The first time I saw Braden pitch, I knew he had a chance to do great things," Otters pitching coach Max Peterson said. "One of the most competitive pitchers I've ever watched, didn't matter how he felt or what kind of stuff he had that day, he was going to give you everything he had. We couldn't be happier for him, he earned it."

Scott finished the 2021 season winning his last two starts, combining to go 14 innings with 21 strikeouts, and allowing only one earned run.

He had four starts with 10 or more strikeouts - two with 10 and two with 12.

"We are very happy for Braden getting this opportunity with the Blue Jays," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "He certainly deserves it, and we wish him the best of luck with the Blue Jays organization."

In his career with the Indiana Hoosiers, Scott posted a 3.25 ERA in 55.1 innings and 39 appearances, racking up 81 strikeouts.

Otters hitting coach Bobby Segal, also an alumnus of the Indiana University baseball program, stated, "Braden was awesome for us this past summer in Evansville. I had no doubts the former IU lefty was going to get a call from an affiliated club, just a matter of time."

"I'd like to thank Andy, Max, my teammates, everyone within the Otters organization, and the Otters fans for their help and support throughout all of last season," Scott added.

Scott is the second Otters player from the 2021 season to be signed to an affiliated organization. Left-handed starting pitcher Dalton Stambaugh was signed by the Chicago Cubs organization in June 2021.

Scott is the first Otter to sign with the Blue Jays organization since shortstop Scott Heying in 1998.

The Otters have sent 83 players to affiliated organizations out of Evansville.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

