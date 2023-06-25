Wild Things Drop Finale by a Run, Swept by Gateway

SAUGET, Il. - Washington suffered a sweep at the hands of the Gateway Grizzlies Sunday in a well-pitched game where wind and late offense played a factor. Gateway held on to a 4-3 final in the finale.

After five scoreless half innings to start the finale, Gateway was able to get on the board first in the bottom of the third on a one-out solo shot to left center by Abdiel Diaz. The fourth went scoreless and then JC Santini delivered with a solo homer, his first pro homer, to left center to tie the game at 1-1.

In the sixth, Gabe Holt hit a ball that without the wind in Sauget would've been a routine fly out, but with it carried over the left-field wall for a two-run homer to make it 3-1 Grizzlies.

The Wild Things got back within one in the ninth when Wagner Lagrange hit his 10th homer of the season, a two-run shot that also brought in Andrew Czech, who had doubled with one out in the inning.

Washington now heads to Pomona, New York as the road trip continues with a three-game series against the Boulders Tuesday through Thursday. First pitch Tuesday is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Clover Stadium.

