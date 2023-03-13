Wild Things Announce Return of Senior Slugger Program

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced their plans for the Senior Slugger program, which will enter its second season in 2023. The Senior Slugger Program, presented by AARP Pennsylvania, provided a free ticket to all Wednesday home games for fans 50 years of age and older.

These plans being announced are a continued glimpse at the full Wild Things' promotional schedule, which will be released this coming Friday, March 17.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the Washington Wild Things and their Senior Slugger program," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "It is a home run for older adults looking to stay engaged and energized through sports and community activities."

The Wild Things have eight Wednesday home games, meaning those fans 50 and older can get up to eight free tickets for themselves, but they must reserve their tickets in advance by calling the box office or going to the link in the email those registered fans will receive from the team.

Fans who are already registered for the program from the 2022 season DO NOT have to re-register for the program. Only new fans to the program need to register.

"It was great to see the thousands of fans at the ballpark taking advantage of the Senior Slugger Wednesdays. AARP Pennsylvania is the perfect partner for the program, encouraging social interactions for individuals as they age and sharing their wealth of resources to enhance quality of life," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "We heard so much positive feedback from fans 50 and older who were able to use our games as a way to reconnect with old friends or create new friendships with people they sat next to."

All fans at Wednesday home games, including the registered members of the Senior Slugger Program, will be able to take advantage of "Dollar Dogs" thanks to our friends at Berks Foods. The Pennsylvania Lottery is back as well as a supporting sponsor of the program.

Wednesday games will start at 6:05 p.m. as well as part of this program. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule is as follows:

May 17 vs New York Boulders

May 24 vs Florence Y'alls

June 14 vs Ottawa Titans

July 5 vs Windy City ThunderBolts

July 19 vs Trois-Rivières Aigles

July 26 vs New Jersey Jackals

August 16 vs Gateway Grizzlies

August 30 vs Joliet Slammers

For more info and a form to register visit https://bit.ly/WTSeniorSlugger. Fans who qualify and wish to register can also do so by calling the ticket office at 724-250-9555.

The Washington Wild Things open their 21st season of Frontier League baseball May 12 at the Evansville Otters. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 against the New York Boulders. The promotional schedule will be announced March 17 with individual tickets going on sale April 3.

