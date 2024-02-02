Wild Things Announce New Partnership with DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh - Meadow Lands

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced a partnership with the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh - Meadow Lands location as the team's official hotel partner for the 2024 season.

Located just steps from the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, the DoubleTree will host the visiting teams coming into Washington to play the Wild Things, as well as friends and fans of the Wild Things organization, umpires and Frontier League officials. The DoubleTree is also set to be a partner hotel for the 2024 Frontier League Tryout Camp & Draft, set for April 22-23 at Wild Things Park.

"We at The Doubletree Pittsburgh - Meadow Lands are thrilled to have this new opportunity to partner with the Washington Wild Things organization," said Jordan Thomas, Director of Sales. "Since 2002, the Washington Wild Things have been a staple in the Washington community. We are excited to be hosting the visiting teams and are eager for this year and the future opportunities our partnership can provide."

The hotel is just a mile from Tanger Outlets as well and offers a free shuttle to the outlets and the casino. Interstate access puts the hotel a half-hour from Pittsburgh and, most importantly, about 10 minutes from Wild Things Park. Each stay includes a warm DoubleTree cookie on arrival and perks including modern rooms, a fitness center and an outdoor pool, with free WiFi and parking to boot.

"In searching for a team hotel, especially one where we're going to place visiting teams coming into Washington for multiple days at a time, we look for certain things," said Vice President of Baseball Operations Kyle Dawson. "A good hotel in the league is in a good location with entertainment, shopping and dining options close by. It's also important to have clean, modern rooms and amenities that help make the stay better for players, field staffs, league officials and our fans that come into town. We're excited at the prospects of what this new partnership can bring to the area and to our organization."

Fans wishing to book a stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh - Meadow Lands can do so at this link or by calling 724-222-6200 and make sure you tell them the Washington Wild Things sent you.

