Seasoned Triple-A Infielder Rivera Joins Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the signing of veteran infielder Laz Rivera for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Rivera, 29, joins the Titans after spending six professional campaigns in the Chicago White Sox organization, reaching as high as triple-A. In 2023, Rivera appeared in 52 games for the International League's Charlotte Knights, hitting .231 with eight doubles, two triples, and 17 RBI.

Hailing from Pinar de Rio, Cuba, Rivera was drafted by the White Sox in the 28th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. With 489 career MiLB games under his belt, 150 of them have come at the triple-A level. Per MLB Pipeline, Rivera was ranked the 33rd best prospect in 2018 and the 17th best in 2019 within the White Sox organization.

The 5-foot-11 infielder was leading low-A in hitting (.346) and on-base percentage (.395) before being promoted in June 2018. In 61 games after being called up to high-A Winston-Salem, Rivera hit .280 with seven homers and 37 RBI. In what was a career year, Rivera earned a spot in the South Atlantic League All-Star Game and was recognized as an Organizational All-Star.

Before professional baseball, Rivera appeared in 111 games split between the University of Miami (Miami, Florida) and the University of Tampa (Tampa, Florida) from 2014-2017. A career .387 hitter in college, Rivera recorded 31 doubles, 10 home runs, and 82 RBI.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

