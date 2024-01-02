Wild Things Announce Multi-Year Partnership with TicketReturn

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things and TicketReturn, an industry-leading box office, online and mobile ticketing technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, have announced a multi-year partnership.

This strategic collaboration with TicketReturn opens thrilling possibilities for both the Washington Wild Things and their devoted supporters. With this alliance, fans can anticipate an effortless ticketing process that ensures smooth access to Wild Things' games and events. Through TicketReturn's sophisticated digital ticketing platform, attendees will have the ability to purchase tickets online, select their preferred seating and obtain secure digital tickets directly on their smartphones.

"We're elated to team up with the Washington Wild Things, an organization that aligns with our passion for providing unparalleled experiences," said Christie Hussey, Chief Operating Officer at TicketReturn. "With our tech and dedicated customer service team, Wild Things fans can go from buying tickets to cheering in the stands without a hitch. Our commitment to excellence in customer service is something we take pride in, and it's a big part of why our clients choose us time and again. We can't wait to be a part of the Washington Wild Things' success on game day and beyond while ensuring every fan enjoys a seamless ticketing experience."

"We are excited for this multi-year partnership with TicketReturn at Wild Things Park," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Our fan experience begins once a ticket is purchased and collectively we will deliver the best customer service for our guests."

TicketReturn's solutions will not only make the ticketing process easier for fans but will also enable the Wild Things to gain essential insights through advanced analytics. This informed approach will allow the organization to align its offerings with fan interests, improving engagement and forging unforgettable memories.

