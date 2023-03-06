Wild Things Announce 2023 Kids Membership Program Details

March 6, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the team's plans for another year of the very popular Kids Membership program, which includes Kids Eat Free Sundays, where all kids 12 years of age and younger receive a free ticket and free meal at all Sunday home games.

The announcement comes as a small preview of the full Wild Things' promotional schedule, which will be released in full March 17. Kids Eat Free Sundays are back and filled with the following themes. Following registration, kids 12 and under will get a free ticket and a meal: hot dogs, chips and a drink, at every Sunday home game. Kids will have a chance to meet special guests, run the bases after the game and get autographs from their favorite Wild Things' players.

Those who have previously registered for the program in the past few years of its existence WILL NOT have to re-register their children for the program.

"Our Kids Eat Free Sunday promotion is the most rewarding program we offer for so many reasons. Thousands of kids across the Tri-State have experienced their first baseball game at Wild Things Park and the memories we have been able to create for the families will last a lifetime," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "This free program is designed for every child, not just aspiring athletes and sports fans. It has become more difficult to bring a family to sporting events, but we remain committed to providing a fun and affordable avenue where the family unit can consistently enjoy summer nights at the ballpark."

The schedule for Kids Eat Free Sundays is as follows. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m.:

May 28 (vs Tri-City ValleyCats) - Mascot-A-Palooza - Wild Thing will invite some of his friends from around the area to join him for the second Mascot-A-Palooza. Guests are to be announced.

June 4 (vs Lake Erie Crushers) - Princess & Pirates Night, presented by Coen Markets - Ariel, Captain Jack Sparrow and Captain Hook will be in attendance for the special night.

June 18 (vs Empire State Greys) - Superhero Night, presented by Chrome FCU - The first 500 kids receive a superhero cape, courtesy of Chrome FCU. Also, Superman, Spider Gwen and Black Widow will be at the ballpark.

July 2 (vs Schaumburg Boomers) - Disney Night - Encanto characters Mirabel, Luisa and Isabel will be in attendance.

July 9 (vs Sussex County Miners) - Christmas in July - Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, plus the Grinch will be at the ballyard.

July 30 (vs Joliet Slammers) - Star Wars Night - Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett will bring the galaxy to Wild Things Park.

August 6 (vs Gateway Grizzlies) - Harry Potter Night, presented by PA Cyber - The ballpark turns into Hogwarts and we get special visits from Hagrid, Luna Lovegood and Bellatrix.

August 20 (vs Evansville Otters) - Toy & Game Night, presented by Bethel Bakery - Buzz Lightyear, Jessi, Rex and Mr. Potato Head will be in attendance.

September 3 (vs Windy City ThunderBolts) - Halloween Night, presented by Steel City Ghostbusters - The Steel City Ghostbusters will be here while the staff and kids are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costume.

Also with every use, each kid will receive a coupon for a free donut from Dunkin' Donuts.

More info and a form to register: https://www.washingtonwildthings.com/community/kids/. Interested parents or anyone looking for more information can also call 724-250-9555.

The Washington Wild Things open their 21st season of Frontier League baseball May 12 at the Evansville Otters. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 against the New York Boulders. The promotional schedule will be announced March 17 with individual tickets going on sale April 3.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 6, 2023

Wild Things Announce 2023 Kids Membership Program Details - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.