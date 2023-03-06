RELEASE: Otters Looking for Gameday Staff, Announce Job Fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are looking for individuals to join the gameday staff for the 2023 season.

The Otters franchise is looking for great candidates to help things run all around Historic Bosse Field.

Our gameday staff is vital, as they help create lifelong memories for all who visit Bosse Field for Evansville Otters games!

The current openings for the 2023 season include:

Concession Stand Manager

Cooks

Cashier

Food Prep

In-Stand Waitstaff/Hawkers

Beer Server

Ticket Taker

Ticket Seller

Operations/Cleaning

Ushers

Picnic Attendants

Grounds Crew

Bat Boys

Video Camera Operator

Candidates must be able to meet the following conditions in the work environment:

Have a friendly personality, connecting and assisting fans of all ages.

Be able to walk/stand on their feet for considerable amounts of time between breaks.

Properly take care of their health and stay hydrated during warm, summer months.

If you would like to join us for the 2023 season, please visit evansvilleotters.com/employment and fill out an application. All jobs can also be found and applied for here.

The Otters are also hosting a Summer Job Fair on March 14th from 4-6 PM at Bosse Field where individuals can drop off applications and have on-the-spot interviews for 2023 employment.

Applicants must be 15 years of age or older to apply, and resumes are encouraged but not necessary.

Season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2023 season. Individuals who pay in full by March 1 are eligible for exclusive season ticket holder benefits. Find more information here or call us at (812) 435-8686.

Group and single-game tickets will go on sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

