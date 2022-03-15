Wild Things Add IF Landen Barns from California Winter League

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the addition of infielder Landen Barns to the roster heading into spring training, which is just over a month away. Barns played four seasons at East Texas Baptist and started his pro career in 2020 with Westside in the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

In 31 games with Westside in 2020, Barns drove in seven with 20 hits. In the California Winter League that finished not too long ago, Barns went 16-for-36 at the dish with four doubles, a home run and 12 RBI for the Palm Springs Power.

"I liked what I saw from Landen out in the California Winter League," said manager Tom Vaeth. "He showed great versatility and a strong desire to compete. His ability to catch and play multiple infield positions provides us with depth heading into training camp."

Barns played four seasons at East Texas Baptist University in his collegiate career and in total slashed .309/.379/.453 with 12 homers and 85 runs batted in in 129 games. He was named American Southwest Conference (NCAA DIII) 2nd Team in 2019 as a senior, a year he started all 44 games for the Tigers and was second on the team with a .398 batting average. Six of 12 collegiate home runs came in that season.

Barns' father Jeff Barns played collegiately at the University of South Carolina and professionally with the Angels, Athletics and Royals organizations from 1987-97.

The Wild Things will kick off that 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com.

