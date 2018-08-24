Wild Things Add Iero, Marr to DL

August 24, 2018





WASHINGTON, PA - The Wild Things have signed infielder Dom Iero. Iero spent the past two seasons with the Joliet Slammers, who trail the Wild Things by a game in the Eastern Division. This move coincides with shortstop Brett Marr going on the 60-day disabled list with a season-ending hand injury.

Last season with the Slammers, Iero drove in 11 runs in 37 games and posted a .349 on-base percentage.

Before his professional career began with Joliet last year, Iero spent his college career in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MAC), playing the 2014 and 15 seasons at the University of Akron before transferring to Kent State University for his last two years.

Iero's final season at Akron was his most successful collegiate campaign. In 2015, he set career highs in batting average (.277) runs batted in (35) and On-base percentage (.367). Iero also had a strong senior season at Kent State, hitting .271 with 34 RBI and a career-best OPS of .750.

"We valued Dom's experience in the [Frontier] League when it came to filling the roster spot," said assistant general manager of baseball operations Tony Buccilli. "It is a tough time of year to find active and willing bodies. Dom certainly is eager to get back out there and is entering a clubhouse full of familiar faces."

The Wild Things begin their last home-series tonight at 7:05 against the Lake Erie Crushers at Wild Things Park.

