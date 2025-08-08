WILD Finish at Hamilton Stadium: CFL

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







A back-and-forth battle came down to the bitter end in Hamilton. BC took the lead late in the fourth quarter, with Hamilton forcing overtime, but the Lions prevailed with a walk-off field goal by Sean Whyte to get the victory.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.