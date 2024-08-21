Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium to Host "Fright Nights" Starting October 24, 2024

Huntsville, Ala. - Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium officials announced today that The Joe will host its inaugural Fright Nights Oct. 24 - Nov. 2, 2024. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume and join performers from Theatre Huntsville showcasing their talents for people of all ages.

We're excited to welcome visitors to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for the inaugural 'Fright Nights', said Chad Emerson, Managing Director of Business Operations. This event will be a unique opportunity for people to experience the spookiest holiday of the year. We welcome everyone to attend this special event this fall.

The spine-chilling pop-up experience includes tricks and treats for every ghoul that gets eerier as the darkness descends, making it perfect for families with children of all ages and adults alike. Theatre Huntsville performers will take over haunted spaces around the stadium featuring classic horror characters like Frankenstein, Swamp Thing, and Dracula, while other spooky characters roam around The Joe. Additionally, visitors can take boo-tiful photos, sample spirited Halloween themed cocktails and snacks, and older ghosts and goblins can enjoy a wicked dance party on weekend nights.

Theatre Huntsville looks forward to getting off the stage and on to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, said Leslie Gates, Theatre Huntsville Executive Director. Our talented volunteers are hard at work creating haunted spaces that will give everyone a terrifyingly good time.

Tickets can be purchased here, with children ages five and under getting in for free. Fright Nights run from 5 to 10 p.m. CT on Oct. 24 and 31 and run from 5 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2. Information and updates for the event can be found at https://www.theatrehsv.org/fright-nights.

