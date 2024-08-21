The Town FC Names Noah Delgado Interim Assistant Coach

August 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Town FC, the San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, announced today that Noah Delgado will serve as interim assistant coach for the remainder of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. The hiring follows the departure of assistant coach Jordan Stewart, who was recently named head coach of USL Championship side Monterey Bay F.C.

"We're excited to have Noah join our coaching staff," said The Town FC head coach Dan DeGeer. "We believe his experience and perspective at the professional level will be valuable assets to the development of our young players."

Delgado, 44, joined USL Championship club Oakland Roots SC in 2021 as an assistant coach and was elevated to head coach in 2022, a post he held through April 2024. As head coach, Delgado led Oakland to the 2022 USL Championship Playoffs where the side advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals before being eliminated by eventual title-winner San Antonio FC. Internationally, he served as an assistant coach for the El Salvador National Team from 2021-22 for both Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifying matches.

During his playing career, the Fremont, California, native netted nine goals across 25 appearances for the Puerto Rican national team from 2008-12. The midfielder played the majority of his club career with Puerto Rico Islanders Football Club, where he scored 16 goals in 174 games from 2005-12 and helped lead them to the quarterfinals of what is now the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2008.

The Town FC is currently in playoff position, standing in seventh place in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference with a 8-6-7 record this season (34 pts). The team is coming off their first postseason appearance in 2023 where they enjoyed a memorable run to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Transaction: The Town FC hires Noah Delgado as interim assistant coach for the remainder of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

