Wichita Wind Surge Announces 2023 Season Ticket Pricing and Policy Changes

The Wichita Wind Surge announces adjustments to ticketing prices for both membership season seats and individual game tickets for the upcoming 2023 season. The price of the 69-game membership plan will be reduced from $1,250 to the original price of $980, including all fees and taxes. All other membership plans have been reduced, with the lowest plan beginning at $160.

"We felt it was important to go back to the original 2019 pricing of $980 season seats because this was the first commitment both myself and Lou gave to the community in 2019," said Wind Surge President, Jay Miller. "In addition, all taxes and fees will be included in ticket prices for the upcoming season. As we continue rebuilding the community's trust, we want to make sure everyone can afford to experience a game at Riverfront Stadium. This is the first of many steps in doing so," said Miller.

Members who have purchased plans prior to these changes, and who paid the higher rates and taxes, will receive a credit per plan based on the type of plan purchased during the 2023 season. This credit can be used for purchasing tickets, concessions, or merchandise throughout the 2023 season.

The Wind Surge will also showcase five seating option prices for the seating bowl. Tickets in the seating bowl will range from $10 to $19. Wait staff services will be offered in the Premium Select Seating located behind Homeplate (Section 9 through Section 13). Berm seating will be reduced from $10 to $8 for adults and youth tickets will be reduced from $8 to $4. A family of four comprised of two adults and two children can now experience a Wind Surge game for as low as $24.

The team has introduced new group ticket prices ranging from $5 to $14 per ticket. Tickets for a group of 25 or more can be purchased in any seating section including the newly created Dugout Select section within the seating bowl. This will allow groups of 25 to watch the Wind Surge in action for as low as $125.

For more information regarding Memberships, group outings, single-game tickets, and corporate partnerships please visit www.WindSurge.com or call 316.221.8000.

