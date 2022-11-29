Wichita Wind Surge Announce New Ticket Plans

The Wichita Wind Surge announces the organization will replace traditional season tickets with direct reservation memberships, called "Wind Surge Membership Access Plans."

"The traditional season ticket model has remained virtually untouched for over 150 years," said Wind Surge General Manager Bob Moullette. "Programs designed to customize consumers preferences are ever-changing and we want to bring similar convenience and flexibility to our membership plans.

"The new membership program allows the Wind Surge to focus on a fans-first approach by allowing members to select games based on their personal preferences, as opposed to following the predetermined season schedule."

In addition to introducing the Membership Access Plans, the club is partnering with FanRally to simplify the reservation process for members. FanRally is an online ticketing reservation platform that is revolutionizing how professional and collegiate organizations utilize ticketing plans. Although several professional teams, including the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Clippers, utilize the FanRally platform, the Wind Surge will be the first professional team to entirely eliminate traditional season tickets and embrace the FanRally direct reservation membership platform.

Wind Surge access members will have the convenience of making up to four (4) reservations per plan, per event, in addition to having the option of releasing a reservation up to eight (8) hours prior to an event. Not only will members have the added luxury of purchasing additional seats for any event at their membership rate, they will also be rewarded for utilizing their reservations throughout the season. An additional membership perk is the ability to enroll in monthly payment plans, beginning at the low rate of $18.02 per month.

In honor of "Giving Tuesday," the Wind Surge will donate a matching number of passes to those purchased between 10:00am on Tuesday, 11/29, to midnight on Thursday, December 1st. All access members will be able to designate their matches to one of the following non-profit organizations: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, KETCH, Rainbows United, Heroes Academy or the YMCA Foundation.

For more information regarding Membership Access Plans, group outings, and corporate partnerships please visit www.WindSurge.com or call 316.221.8000.

