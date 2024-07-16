Wichita Drawing Ever So Closer to One-Millionth Fan at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge will reach a major milestone later this month: The organization will welcome its one-millionth fan to Riverfront Stadium! Since 2021, the Wind Surge have drawn 975,945 to their regular-season home games at the ballpark.

The lucky fan will be part of history and honored at Riverfront Stadium. The individual will receive:

Personalized "#1M" Wind Surge Jersey

2024 Team Autographed Bat

$200 team store credit

One (1) of each Promotional Giveaway Item from the 2024 Season

They will also receive a Wind Surge Experience Package on a TBD date during the 2024 season, which includes:

Four (4) Fidelity Club Seats

On-Field Photo with a Wind Surge Player (subject to availability)

One-Half Inning in the Radio Booth with Tim Grubbs

Opportunity to be the "Fireworks Starter" and blast off the Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular on the field (subject to date)

Opportunity to ride with Windy when he makes his Pre-Game Entrance

The Surge has attracted 191,550 fans over 42 home contests this season, an average of 4,561 per game.

The club continues its season after the All-Star Break series at home on Friday, July 19, against the Frisco RoughRiders, with a 7:05 PM first pitch. They'll take the field as the Turbo Tubs for the third time this season. Saturday night opens at 6:05 PM on "Wait, Who Are These Guys?" Night, where Wichita becomes the Malmo OatMilkers for the first time ever! The weekend series wraps on Sunday Family Fun-Day at 1:05 PM, with pre-game catch on the field and post-game Kids Run the Bases. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

