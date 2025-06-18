Why the Players' Shield Race Is Building up to the LouCity vs. Battery Rematch: USL All Access

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr dig into the race for the USL Championship Players' Shield and why the upcoming stretches of games for Louisville City FC, the Charleston Battery and New Mexico United may set the stage for a decisive showdown on Saturday, August 9 when LouCity hosts the Battery at Lynn Family Stadium.

Watts and Kerr also offer their thoughts on victories for Lexington SC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies that broke lengthy winless streaks for the two clubs, why the Rowdies' attacking structure showed the way the side can get back into the playoff race, how Loudoun United FC is making the most of its in-game adjustments, and they welcome Lexington defender Joe Hafferty ahead of his side's clash with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on ESPN2 this Friday night.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.







