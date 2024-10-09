Why Carolina Ascent FC Is Seeing Early Success: Super League Game Week

October 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

On the latest episode of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder are joined by Carolina Ascent FC goalkeeper Meagan McClelland, who discusses her experience since joining the club, why the team has seen early success, and the challenges that come with being a goalkeeper. Witte and Crowder also recap the four matches from Week 8, and they look ahead to Week 9 and how Lexington SC could come away with a win at Spokane Zephyr FC and the challenges DC Power FC will face against Brooklyn FC.

