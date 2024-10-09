Brooklyn Football Club Hosts Pink Game with ACS Making Strides against Breast Cancer - Brooklyn

October 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) today announced its first-ever Pink Game, held in collaboration with American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, on Friday, October 11 at 7:30 PM EST. BKFC will face off against DC Power FC at Columbia University's Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium, with a night of action-packed soccer and meaningful activations to support the fight against breast cancer. Fans can enjoy discounted tickets, with a portion of each purchase made through this fundraising link going back to The American Cancer Society.

Making Strides organizes walks across the country to raise funds for breast cancer research for the American Cancer Society. All proceeds directly support ACS Making Strides' mission to end breast cancer. ACS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a movement that unites communities through awareness and fundraising efforts to advance breast cancer research, treatment, and care.

"Brooklyn Football Club is honored to host the Pink Game and partner with Making Strides," said Jamie Terrell, Brooklyn Football Club's Director of Partnerships. "This is a cause that touches so many lives, and we're thrilled to be part of a movement that's making a real difference. Our goal is to build a long-term partnership with ACS, with this year's Pink Game marking the start of what will be an annual event in support of this important cause in New York City."

Game Day Activations

As part of the Pink Game festivities, BKFC is hosting several activations that will engage the community and honor breast cancer survivors:

Honoring Survivors: Breast cancer survivors will be invited to the game, receive special pink shirts recognizing their journey, and participate in an honorary penalty kick at the end of the game. Two survivors will be selected to take part in this special moment on the field.

Batala Drum Line: The all-female, black-led Batala Drum Line will perform pregame and bring their vibrant energy to the stands throughout the night.

IDA Boot Try-On: IDA Sports, specialists in women's soccer cleats, will offer fans a boot try-on experience. One lucky participant will win a pair of cleats of their choice.

Sports Bra Project Drive: The Sports Bra Project will collect new sports bras at the game. Fans can donate monetarily by texting "BKFC" to 44321.

Pink Kits: BKFC players will wear kits featuring pink numbers in support of the cause. One signed kit will be given away to a fan who purchases tickets via the ACS fundraising link, and the winner will be notified by email used in the ticketing link.

Tickets for the Pink Game and all remaining 2024 and 2025 season home games are now on sale. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SeatGeek. Looking ahead, on Sunday, October 27, BKFC will host a Girls & Women in Sports Match, celebrating the positive impact of female participation in sports while highlighting the ongoing need to promote gender equality. Stay updated on the Pink Game and other club news by visiting www.brooklynfootballclub.com and following Brooklyn FC on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X).

