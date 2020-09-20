Who's the Top Cardinals 3B of All-Time?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Some of the best players in Springfield Cardinals history end up being known for playing a different position when they make the jump to St. Louis.

And that makes the voting process for the Springfield Cardinals 15-Year Team, presented by Mercy, even tougher.

Beginning Monday, September 21, Cardinals fans will have less than 48 hours to decide whether Matt Carpenter, Allen Craig, Paul DeJong or Travis Hanson reigns as the top third baseman in Springfield Cardinals history.

Fans will have two chances to vote for their favorite with polls running on the Cardinals official Twitter and Facebook platforms from 9:00 a.m. Monday morning until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. The winner will be announced Thursday on Cardinals social media during a weekly selection show hosted by Cardinals broadcaster Andrew Buchbinder.

Last week, fans selected Kolten Wong as the Cardinals All-Time second baseman in Week 2 of voting. Runner-up Daniel Descalso was added to the 15-Year Team reserves by guest expert Ned Reynolds. Wong joins first baseman Luke Voit in the starting lineup.

One of the Cardinals original community partners, Mercy has been the Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Springfield Cardinals since we threw our first pitch in 2005. Their invaluable relationship with the Springfield Cardinals organization and the Southwest Missouri community made them the perfect fit to help us honor the first decade and a half of Cardinals Baseball in Springfield.

Over the next coming weeks, Cardinals fans will vote on names old and new to select their favorite Springfield Cardinals at their respective positions. For most positions (except starting pitchers) fans will have a two day voting window.

On every Thursday night following the closing of each round of voting, the winning player will be announced on the Cardinals social media accounts by a rotating host of experts and special guests. Online fan vote winners will also be complemented by expert picks to complete the Cardinals 15-Year Team roster, which will consist of 34 players and our six all-time field managers as the coaching staff, with current St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt as the honorary skipper of the team.

