Who's the Mother in this Valkyries Group?!

Published on March 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







Nothing but love in this group

Ari Chambers sat down with Kaitlyn Chen, Veronica Burton, and Kate Martin to ask the hard-hitting question: Who's the mother of the team?

Rewatch the full episode of Off Top: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUi6FMNiYqU







