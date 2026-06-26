Who Else But Rose Lavelle?
Published on June 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Last year's Rose Lavelle stunner sends Gotham FC into this year's Challenge Cup. Watch the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video. And don't miss the NWSL, back in action on July 3rd!
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 25, 2026
- Utah Royals FC Announce the Addition of Assistant Coach Jessie Van Den Broek to 2026 Coaching Staff - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Faces Kansas City Current in 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Sign Serbian International Miljana Ivanović - Houston Dash
- World Cup Champion Emily Sonnett Signs Multi-Year Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Faces Kansas City Current in 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup
- World Cup Champion Emily Sonnett Signs Multi-Year Extension with Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Surpasses Record in Historic Queens Classic Ticket Sales
- Gotham FC, Nature's Garden Unite to Promote Wellness in Multi-Year Partnership
- Gotham FC's Mak Whitham Called up to U.S. U-17 Roster for Japan Friendlies