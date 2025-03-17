Whitey Ford to be Honored at Ducks Irish Heritage Night July 11

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the Irish American Baseball Society will posthumously induct Whitey Ford into the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame on July 11 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Ford's induction will highlight the Ducks annual Irish Heritage Night celebration. Ford, who pitched 16 seasons in New York and won six World Series titles, will be inducted in a pregame ceremony on the field before the Ducks take on the Lancaster Stormers. The night will also include pregame Irish step dancing performances from multiple groups as well as Irish-themed music and promotions. It's also a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to redeem at any of Tap Room's Long Island locations as fans exit the ballpark.

"We are excited to work with the Irish American Baseball Society to recognize a true baseball legend on Irish Heritage Night," said Ducks General Manager Sean Smith. "It's going to be a special night at the ballpark, and we look forward to celebrating with our fans."

Born in Manhattan and raised in Astoria, Queens, Ford made his home in Nassau County. He was a ten-time All-Star, Cy Young Award Winner, and the MVP of the 1961 World Series. He led the American League in wins three times and ERA twice. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 1974.

"Whitey was a an all-time great and a proud Irish American from New York," said Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame founder Shaun Clancy. "We're thrilled to be able to honor his legacy on Long Island during a celebration of Irish heritage and culture."

Ford's Irish ancestry traces back to his great-grandfather on his mother's side, Daniel Skellie of Dublin, and his great-grandmother on his father's side, Elizabeth Kane of County Kerry. His Irish roots also include his paternal great-great-grandparents, Bernard Wilson from Tipperary, and Ruth Monahan from Donegal.

"My dad was very aware of his Irish roots," said Ford's son, Ed, who will receive his plaque. "He marched in the St. Patrick's Day Parade and he even visited Ireland. He would have been so proud of this honor."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

About the Irish American Baseball Society

The Irish American Baseball Society celebrates the Irish impact on the game of baseball and supports the development of youth baseball programs in Ireland and America. Membership is open to anyone with an interest in baseball and Ireland, regardless of their ancestral heritage. For more information, visit IrishBaseball.org.

The Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame was started in 2008 by Shaun Clancy. The "Irish Hall" was located inside Clancy's iconic New York City restaurant, Foley's NY, until 2020. It was relaunched in 2022, as part of the Irish American Baseball Society. Clancy remains the key force behind the Hall, serving as President Emeritus.

The Irish American Baseball Society is a non-profit subsidiary of Emerald Diamond International. Federal Tax ID: 20-4623222. For more information, visit EmeraldDiamond.org.

