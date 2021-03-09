Whitecaps Release Full 2021 Season Schedule

Riley Greene at bat for the West Michigan Whitecaps

Comstock Park, Mi. - "Let's play ball!" is the phrase heard most around LMCU Ballpark this week. Baseball in West Michigan is officially back! The West Michigan Whitecaps, High-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today the release of the full 2021 baseball schedule.

The summer of baseball begins with Opening Day at 6:35pm on Tuesday, May 11th. The Whitecaps will play 60 home games at LMCU Ballpark divided into 10 homestands with six games each.

Capacity restrictions this season mean the Whitecaps will work at prioritizing ticket sales. Multi-game ticket plan holders will be accommodated first. Groups are encouraged to contact the Whitecaps for tickets at WhitecapsBaseball.com/groups. Individual ticket sales information will come at a later date.

"It will be the ticket to get this summer," said Jim Jarecki, VP & General Manager of the Whitecaps. "We're optimistic that the capacity numbers will get better and more fans can join us. We have baseball, food, fun, entertainment, and it's all outdoors at LMCU Ballpark. It can't get here soon enough!"

The Whitecaps are putting together their strategies for fun throughout the summer. Following state and local safety guidelines for COVID-19, the experience will look a little different this season.

"We've gotten very creative with the added entertainment aspects of the game," said Ben Love, Promotions & Fan Entertainment Manager for the Whitecaps. "We've planned some our fan-favorite game nights but with a twist. Princess Night is back as well as three Las Calaveras dates, Dog Days when fans bring their dogs, and the triumphant return of the Beer City Bung Hammers and lots more. Let's play ball! "

"Finishing the schedule caused a lot of buzz around here this week," Jarecki added. "Opening Day is just a few weeks away We're looking forward to those first sounds of baseball. The fun is back, and it will be better than you remember

For the Whitecaps full 2021 schedule, ticket information, Frequently Asked Questions, visit https://www.milb.com/west-michigan/tickets/schedule

