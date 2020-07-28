White Returns to Net for Dashers for 2020-21 Season

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are happy to announce that goaltender Harley White has signed a deal to return to the team ahead of the 2020-21 season.

White was invaluable last year in a Dashers' goaltending room that could very well have had a claim at the best all-around staff in the league, between himself and Jesse Gordichuk. White joined the Dashers last season after playing for the Tri-City IceHawks in the MNJHL between 2013 and 2015, before moving on to play in the NAIA at Lindenwood University - Belleville for his four collegiate years from 2015-2019.

"At this point, saying I am excited to get back to work is an understatement that goes without saying," White told Dashers' media after signing. "Coming back to Danville with a good balance of familiarity and change seems like it can only lead to success."

Last year, White appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Dashers before the season was cut short, coming out with seven wins along the way, and racking up a .905 save percentage.

"After speaking with Coach Gill on the phone earlier in the offseason, I agree with his approach and I think he'll get the most out of the guys. I look forward to meeting him, and our new teammates in person," White said.

White also kept a shut out on the year, and turned in several impressive performances, including a 48 save game that resulted in a shootout loss against the Columbus River Dragons, in which White stopped 47 of the shots he faced. White also nearly had a 50-save game in February against Port Huron on the road, stopping 43 shots against the Prowlers.

White joins an impressive roster of goaltenders ahead of the upcoming season, rejoining Gordichuk, as well as incoming goaltenders Rylan Pashovitz and Joseph Sheppard.

White also had a special message to Dasher Nation ahead of his return to Danville this year.

"To the fans, I'd like to wish all safety and good health and that we can all get back into the David S. Palmer Arena sooner rather than later."

