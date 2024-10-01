Whisenhunt Focused on Winning, Building Connection with Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New Memphis Showboats head coach Ken Whisenhunt isn't oblivious to the elephant in the room. He understands the situation he has inherited. Whisenhunt's new team struggled to a 2-8 mark last season and was 5-5 the year before.

But Showboats fans have reason for optimism, according to the new head coach.

"I feel very good about where this franchise is and what the goals are of this franchise after being here for just a couple days," Whisenhunt said. "They haven't been very successful the last couple years and that's something we're dedicated to change.

"We're going to work our tails off to get these guys prepared and we want to bring a great product to Memphis," Whisenhunt added. "I'm certainly aware of the past and what's gone on in this area. But I also know if it can be a very strong area for a team if you generate excitement and play good football."

Whisenhunt said he will make it clear to his players and everyone involved with the team that the Showboats need to build a strong relationship with their fans.

"For our fans and what we'd like to get going forward, we're focused on being successful and winning," Whisenhunt said. "That's the thing that brings everyone together. I'm super excited ... that we can put a product on the field that will make Memphis happy. That's something that's important to me, the relationship between the team and the fans. That's going to be something we work hard on. It's about winning, that's what we want to do. But I think it's also a little bit about your team and your fans and how they bond."

Leadership within the UFL is also looking forward to seeing Whisenhunt's impact on the Showboats.

"When you get people to be a part of your family, when they have a number of years in their background as a player and coach at multiple positions and multiple levels, that knowledge that he's going to be able to share with our players is something that is hard to replicate," said Daryl Johnston, UFL Executive Vice President for Football Operations said. "I look at the opportunity to have Ken Whisenhunt be a part of the UFL family ... it continues to validate what we're building with the UFL when you get somebody the caliber of Ken Whisenhunt reaching out and asking if there is an opportunity with that Memphis job."

In addition to building a winning tradition with the Showboats, Whisenhunt is also excited about using his experience in the National Football League to help players who have aspirations of reaching or returning to the NFL.

"I think we bring a lot to the table as far as giving the players the knowledge of what they need to do to get to that level and stick," Whisenhunt said.

For the new head coach who had been on the job for just two days as of this interview, his first order of business will be continuing to familiarize himself with the current roster and building a coaching staff.

"People in the organization who are familiar (with the players) is where you start, from a standpoint of getting to know what your guys are like" Whisenhunt said. "Getting a staff that understands that. Then, you can begin the process of working with these guys. There's a long way to go right now from where we are and where we need to be.

"I know for sure we're going to have a good scheme," Whisenhunt said of building a coaching staff. "I've been besieged by people wanting opportunities to come here and do this. I'm excited about the process (of building a staff). We've got some ideas, but it's a process that you don't want to rush."

