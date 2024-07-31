Where Are They Now: Mitchell Balmas

July 31, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Before selecting Lukas Cormier fourth overall in the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, no player had been picked higher by the Islanders than Mitchell Balmas in 2014.

Described as a sharp-shooting winger, the Sydney, Nova Scotia native was the player Grant Sonier longed for. The Islanders' first-ever General Manager began burning holes in his phone and eventually, traded up from 12th to 7th overall to get his guy.

Balmas was coveted as one of the premier goal scorers in the 2014 class and the Islanders' staff couldn't have been happier to grab him with one of the only two top-10 selections to date in franchise history.

"Hearing my name get called on draft day was such an incredible experience," said Balmas. "Charlottetown was my first taste of major junior hockey and I was lucky enough to have great veteran teammates helping me with the transition, which I'm super thankful for. The coaches also gave me a great base to have a long career in the Q."

Islanders President of Operations, Jason MacLean, remembers that selection being a pivotal moment for the franchise.

"It was a very exciting time for the Islanders. There is a certain hype and energy that comes with selecting in the top-10 that really gives any franchise a lot of energy; let alone a new franchise like in our case then," said MacLean. "Mitchell was a great kid, very well-spoken and his family couldn't have been kinder to us all when we met for the first time. They were just excited to be coming to the Island."

As most QMJHL players or alumni will tell you, trying to pick out just one moment from their career as the most memorable can be challenging. A certain high rides with them throughout their time in the league that makes the experience itself the most memorable. Balmas was able to pinpoint a few core memories from his time in Charlottetown though.

"Scoring my first goal on home ice was surreal, a moment you anticipate for such a long time. Both playoff runs in front of a packed Eastlink Centre were amazing too," said Balmas. "Everyone coming together and playing for each other; along with the support from the whole Island was special. The fans on P.E.I. are unbelievable."

The now 26-year-old forward played for Gatineau Olympiques, Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles along with the Islanders during his QMJHL career. He was a part of the Titan's 2018 President Cup Champions and Memorial Cup Champions roster. However, he still recalls his time in Charlottetown as one of the more influential times in his life.

"It was a dream come true to be able to play in the QMJHL. I loved my two and a half years in Charlottetown. Being challenged every day on and off the ice gave me the skills and attributes for day-to-day life outside of hockey and helped me further my hockey career."

Any of you who know or who have had the opportunity to chat with the internal staff of the Islanders, know how important it is to them that they form strong connections with players who come through the Eastlink Centre. Making sure they are comfortable and well taken care of. It's no secret they pride themselves in the high standards which our organization holds itself and are happy to see the bonds they form with our alumni are strong to this day. The same is the case with Balmas.

"I had two amazing billet families while I was in Charlottetown who I still keep in touch with. Kevie (Kevin Elliott) and Spider (Andrew MacNeil) are two of the best there are and it's always a pleasure catching up with them. So many teammates who I still keep in touch with. It was nice to run into a lot of them last year at Keith Getson's wedding," said Balmas.

Following his QMJHL career, Balmas committed to Saint Mary's University where he spent three years, playing two seasons with their men's hockey team. He had a very productive pair of campaigns posting 68 points in 45 games, earning him an opportunity in the AHL.

The five-foot-eleven left-shot forward spent time with the Springfield Thunderbirds and Iowa Wild of the AHL, appearing in 44 games between the two across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He split his time between his AHL stints in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers and Iowa Heartlanders.

Now, Balmas has finally found a permanent home in Sheffield, England with the Elite Ice Hockey League's Sheffield Steelers whom he signed with last year.

"I always wanted to adventure over to Europe and see the world while continuing to play hockey. Sheffield checked all of the boxes and I've loved my time over there."

Balmas just signed on for his second season with the Steelers. He had a fantastic first year with the organization tallying 23 goals and 66 total points in 54 regular season games. This was all en route to the Steelers claiming the EIHL's 'Grand Slam', winning the Challenge Cup, regular season and league finals.

Balmas said in an interview with Radio Sheffield it was an easy decision to re-sign, however, the initial move in 2023 came with its fair share of adjustments.

"The start was definitely different with the style of hockey and different size of ice. However, I was able to settle in relatively quickly and get comfortable," said Balmas. "It was a big change at first living so far away from home and the four-hour time difference. Sheffield does everything they can to get you settled in quickly and to feel at home which was extremely helpful."

As for the future, Balmas wants to be present every day and enjoy everything while he's still able to play hockey. If he could give one piece of advice to today's Islanders dressing room, his message would reflect his mindset.

"Enjoy every day playing for the Islanders, it's a privilege and it flies by quickly. These are moments you will carry with you for the rest of your life."

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2024

Where Are They Now: Mitchell Balmas - Charlottetown Islanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.