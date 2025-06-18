What's Going Wrong for Pacific FC at the Moment?
June 18, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
"Things aren't gonna happen with the snap of the finger."
Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic analyzes what is going wrong at the moment for a Pacific FC side that is struggling to break out of a poor run of form
Watch the full episode of the CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen here: https://youtu.be/jKaGgw-2l3A?si=AXK48Kf4KB5BZPDf
Check out the Pacific FC Statistics
