Whataburger Field Winter Baseball Camp Debuts December 19-21

CORPUS CHRISTI - The inaugural Whataburger Field Winter Baseball Camp is Monday, December 19 through Wednesday, December 21. With sessions running from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. each day, children ages 5-12 are eligible for this unique learning experience, led by players and coaches from the collegiate and professional ranks.

Areas of instruction include fielding, baserunning, hitting and pitching. Camp attendees also receive a stadium tour, camp t-shirt, camp photo and special gift. Water is provided, but attendees are advised to bring person water bottles or jugs. Please note spikes are not allowed.

Registration for the three-day camp, priced at $150, is now open and parents can call to reserve a spot for their child at 361-561-HOOK (4665). Please note, enrollment is limited.

