Drillers Announce Start Times for the 2023 Season

The Tulsa Drillers have announced start times for their home games during the 2023 season, and they will be very similar to this past season.

The standard starting time at ONEOK Field will remain at 7:05 p.m. for most games played Tuesdays through Saturdays. The majority of Sunday home games will begin at 1:05 p.m. with three exceptions to accommodate post-game fireworks shows.

The Drillers will play 69 regular season games at ONEOK Field in 2023.

The exceptions to the normal starting times will include five weekday, daytime games. The first two will feature 11:05 a.m. start times and will take place on Wednesday, April 19 against Wichita and on Wednesday, May 3 against San Antonio.

There will be three weekday games that will start at 12:05 p.m. These three games will take place on Wednesday, May 10 versus Springfield, on Wednesday, June 7 versus Arkansas and on Wednesday, September 13 versus Corpus Christi.

Two of the three Sunday night games will take place on holiday weekends. Memorial Day Weekend will feature an evening game on Sunday, May 28, while Labor Day Weekend will have a night game on Sunday, September 3. In addition, the final game of the regular season on Sunday, September 17 will be a night game. All three of these Sunday evening games will begin at 6:05 p.m. to accommodate post-game fireworks shows.

There are five other games with abnormal starting times with the first two on Tuesday, April 18, and Tuesday, May 2. Those two games will begin at 6:05 p.m. due to morning starts on the following days.

In addition, the games on Tuesday, July 4 and Wednesday, July 5 will both begin at 6:35 p.m. to again accommodate holiday fireworks shows.

In the final home stand of the season, the game on Tuesday, September 12 will begin at 6:05 p.m.

The Drillers are slated to open the 2023 season on Thursday, April 6 by hosting San Antonio at ONEOK Field. It will be a three-game series with the Missions, running through Saturday, April 7 and all three games beginning at 7:05 p.m.

The Drillers complete 2023 schedule with home start times can be viewed HERE.

Many ticket packages for the upcoming season are currently on sale. Packages start at just $77 each, and fans can get complete details or by calling (918)744-5901.

