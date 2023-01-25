Whataburger Field 2023 College Slate Announced

CORPUS CHRISTI - Get your college baseball fix at Whataburger Field this February with tickets on sale now for nine contests featuring Kansas, Valparaiso, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Houston, Utah and Incarnate Word. Kansas and Valparaiso open their 2023 campaigns February 17-19 followed by the Kleberg Bank College Classic February 24-26.

The Jayhawks and Beacons travel south to the Baseball Capitol of South Texas for a three-game series Friday through Sunday with start times of 3:00 PM, 1:00 PM and 12:00 PM, respectively. Led by first-year head coach Dan Fitzgerald, Kansas returns to Corpus Christi after opening the 2022 season at Whataburger Field. Brian Schmack sits at the opposite helm with a decade of experience at Valpo.

The 2023 Kleberg Bank College Classic, comprised of the Islanders, Houston, Utah and Incarnate Word, begins on Friday, February 24. Two games are scheduled each day of the KBCC with game times at 2 PM & 6 PM Friday, 2 PM & 7 PM Saturday and 11 AM & 3 PM Sunday. Both daily passes and weekend passes are available for purchase.

