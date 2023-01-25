Sod Poodles, Alpha Media USA-Amarillo Announce New Broadcast Partnership

AMARILLO, Texas -The Amarillo Sod Poodles, in conjunction with Alpha Media USA-Amarillo, announced today a three-year partnership for Panhandle Sports Star 102.9 FM to be the flagship station and home of the Sod Poodles Radio Network. The only dedicated sports FM station in the area will broadcast all 138 regular season games as well as any postseason games through the 2025 season.

As part of the agreement, each broadcast will start and end with a 15-20 minute pre & postgame show. Fans will be able to tune in locally on KVWE 102.9 FM, a 100,000-watt station with a signal radius of up to 85 miles. Fans will also be able to stream games nationally with Listen Live links on sodpoodles.com, panhandlesportsstar.com, and through the MiLB First Pitch App. Additionally, all home radio broadcasts will be carried through the MiLB.TV broadcasts of all 68 regular-season Sod Poodles games played at HODGETOWN during the 2023 season.

Along with the radio broadcasts of games, Panhandle Sports Star will offer dedicated weekly programming for Sod Poodles baseball. This will be an opportunity for the organization to highlight players and coaches and provide more in-depth content for fans off the field.

"We feel there are no two better broadcast brands in Minor League Baseball than the Sod Poodles and our broadcast team of Chris & Stefan Caray," said Sod Poodles President & General Manager, Tony Ensor. "We could not be more excited to join Alpha Media USA-Amarillo and Panhandle Sports Star as the anchor of the Panhandle's only full-time FM sports radio station. This partnership will not only allow us to deliver a tremendous product to our dedicated Amarillo fan base but will also help continue our push to reach many neighboring communities across the Panhandle region who support the Sod Poodles and frequent HODGETOWN in great numbers all summer long!"

"102.9 the Sports Star is very glad to become a part of the fabric of summer that the Sod Poodles have created in Amarillo and the Panhandle region," says Cal Hall, Market Manager for Alpha Media USA-Amarillo. "From the moment we decided to create a 24/7 sports station for this area, the Sod Poodles were a part of our plan to provide the sports and information the fans in the Panhandle deserve."

The Sod Poodles have plans to announce a full promotional schedule for the 2023 season in the coming weeks and are gearing up for another exciting season of baseball, theme nights, events, and family-fun in the heart of the Panhandle.

The Sod Poodles will open the 2023 season on Thursday, April 6 at Riders Field in Frisco Texas where they will take on the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) in a three-game series against the defending Texas League Champions. The home opener at HODGETOWN will take place on Tuesday, April 11 when the Sod Poodles welcome the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) in a six-game series. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

