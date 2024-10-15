What to Expect: Suds and Duds Match

October 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







As the regular season draws to a close, anticipation is building for our final home game, a must-attend event that promises to be memorable for all fans. Here's what you can look forward to during this exciting celebration.

$5 Beer Special

What better way to enjoy the game than with an ice-cold beer in hand? At this final home showdown, we're offering $5 beers, making it easier than ever to raise a glass in support of our team. Whether you prefer a classic lager or something a bit more adventurous, you can sip while you cheer without breaking the bank.

Merchandise Madness: 24% Off

Show your team spirit with some fantastic merchandise! In honor of our final game, we're offering an incredible 24% discount on all merchandise. This is the perfect opportunity to grab that jersey, hat, or souvenir you've had your eye on. Stock up on gear to show your support and take home a piece of this unforgettable season.

Honouring Maxim Tissot: Retirement Ceremony

This game will be particularly special as we honor one of our beloved players, Maxim Tissot, who is set to retire. Tissot's contributions on and off the field have made a lasting impact, and we'll take a moment during the game to celebrate his career and thank him for his dedication. Fans can look forward to a heartfelt tribute that reflects the love and appreciation we have for him.

Signed Jersey Raffle and Auction

As part of the festivities, we'll be hosting a jersey raffle and auction! This is your chance to own a piece of our team's history. Whether you're looking to add to your collection or score a unique gift for a fellow fan, don't miss out on this opportunity. Keep an eye out for details on how you can participate and possibly walk away with a signed jersey!

Mystery Bag Prizes

Who doesn't love a surprise? At our final home game, we'll be offering mystery bag for purchase. Each bag is filled with exciting goodies, ranging from Playoff tickets, Gift Cards, team merchandise to exclusive collectors items. Make sure to stop by the designated area to get your mystery bag and take home a delightful surprise that will add to the day's excitement.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Finale

With $5 beers, amazing merchandise discounts, a tribute to Maxim Tissot, and plenty of opportunities to win, our final home game of the regular season is set to be an unforgettable experience. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual spectator, come out and support the team as we wrap up another thrilling season. Let's make some lasting memories together!

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 15, 2024

What to Expect: Suds and Duds Match - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.