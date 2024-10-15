Bill Cooper Joins Vancouver FC as Chief Commercial Officer

October 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver Football Club (Vancouver FC) is excited to announce the appointment of Bill Cooper as the club's new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. In this role, Cooper will oversee the club's commercial strategy, including partnership & sponsorship initiatives.

With well over two decades of experience in the sports and events industry, Cooper brings a wealth of expertise to Vancouver FC. His previous leadership roles at globally recognized brands have shaped his innovative approach to growing sports franchises through strategic partnerships and consumer engagement. Cooper has worked with top-tier organizations, such as ESPN, the XGames, Bell Canada, the Olympic Movement (2010 Games), Rugby Canada (Vancouver Sevens), and the Invictus Games as well as various other major projects on behalf of clients over the years. His track record of driving commercial success and enhancing fan engagement aligns perfectly with Vancouver FC's vision for growth and community connection.

Bill Cooper's Vision for Vancouver FC

As CCO, Cooper will lead efforts to enhance Vancouver FC's presence in the market by building strong partnerships that resonate with the club's core values. His focus will be on delivering memorable experiences for the club's supporters, both on and off the field that are enriched and enhanced through partnerships that deliver long-term value for sponsors and strategic partners to the club.

"I'm thrilled to join Vancouver FC at such an exciting time," said Cooper. "The club has a clear vision for the future, and I'm looking forward to working with the team to build meaningful connections with our fans and partners while contributing to the continued success of this incredible club and its impact in the community."

