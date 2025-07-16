What Hartford Athletic's Brendan Burke Learned from El Tri Legend Hector Herrera: USL All Access

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Hartford Athletic Head Coach Brendan Burke to the show ahead of his side's clash with El Clamico rival Rhode Island FC on the CBS Television Network this Saturday to talk about what he learned from El Tri legend Hector Herrera during his time at Houston Dynamo FC, what it was like to see proteges Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie competing in Hartford for the United States in June, and how the USL Championship has evolved across his stints leading Bethlehem Steel FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Hartford.

Watts and Kerr also sit down with new Tampa Bay Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato, who opens up about the process that saw him depart Union Omaha for his new opportunity, how former Rowdies Head Coach Neill Collins proved a valuable resource as he learned about his new job, and the memories he'll take with him from two successful campaigns with Los Buhos.

