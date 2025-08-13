What Devin Rensing Aims to Bring as Las Vegas Lights' New Head Coach: USL All Access

August 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome new Las Vegas Lights FC Head Coach Devin Rensing to the show to discuss his arrival at the club, where he sees potential, and how he aims to set the side up for success. Rensing also discusses his time in Spain, where he earned a Master's Degree in Soccer Identification and Development in Talent from Europa Universidad at Real Madrid, writing a thesis on how to build a professional soccer team, and why he can't match Battery Head Coach Ben Pirmann's shoe game.

Watts and Kerr also discuss the past weekend of action in the USL Championship, including how Louisville City broke down the Charleston Battery in the biggest game of the season so far and the dominant run of form FC Tulsa has put together at the top of the Western Conference, look at some key recent transfer moves including Danny Trejo's arrival at Oakland Roots SC, and give Sacramento Republic FC's Da'vian Kimbrough his flowers for his performance at the Concacaf U-15 Championship in Costa Rica.

