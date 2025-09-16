What Challenges Do the Vancouver Whitecaps Present Forge FC?
Published on September 16, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
What can Forge FC expect from a retooled Vancouver Whitecaps team in tonight's TELUS #CanChamp second leg?
Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic broke down the three-time defending champions on the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen
FULL SEGMENT: https://youtu.be/TML4LRP9jss?si=jJwWNIzPYbdWWmME
Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 16, 2025
- Atlético Ottawa Signs Local Forward Ralph Khoury Under EYT Designation - Atletico Ottawa
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Vancouver FC (September 18) - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories
- Match Day Information: VFC at PFC - September 13
- Vancouver FC Signs CPL Veteran Zachary Verhoven, Goalkeeper Jacob Frank as Eagles Set Sights on Canadian Championship Semifinal
- Vancouver FC Transfers Taryck "TJ" Tahid to KF Skënderbeu Korçë
- Match Day Information: VFC vs. VAL - August 5
- Second Leg of Vancouver FC's 2025 Telus Canadian Championship Semifinal to be Broadcast on TSN, OneSoccer