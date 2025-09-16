What Challenges Do the Vancouver Whitecaps Present Forge FC?

Published on September 16, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







What can Forge FC expect from a retooled Vancouver Whitecaps team in tonight's TELUS #CanChamp second leg?

Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic broke down the three-time defending champions on the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen

FULL SEGMENT: https://youtu.be/TML4LRP9jss?si=jJwWNIzPYbdWWmME







Canadian Premier League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.