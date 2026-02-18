We'Ve Got a U.S. Olympian Behind the Steel Bench and Are Asking the Hard Questions
Published on February 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Chicago Steel YouTube Video
Check out the Chicago Steel Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2026
- Weekend Preview: February 21-22 - Omaha Lancers
- Musketeers vs Sioux City Beer League - Sioux City Musketeers
- Steel Host Fox Valley Ice Arena Giveaway this Saturday - Chicago Steel
- Weekend Preview - A Look Ahead at Three Games on the Road - Green Bay Gamblers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Steel Stories
- Steel Host Fox Valley Ice Arena Giveaway this Saturday
- Tri-City Sweeps Steel with 4-3 Overtime Win
- Chicago Silences Black Hawks with Three Straight Goals
- Steel Salute Their Time in the Fox Valley with Celebration this Saturday
- Louhivaara Stops 35 Shots in Steel Victory