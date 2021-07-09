Westerners to Host Hockey Night July 13th

DANBURY, CT - Worlds will collide on Tuesday, July 13th when the Danbury Westerners host "Hockey Night" at Rogers Park for their game against Newport.

The Westerners will celebrate Danbury's professional hockey history, from the Trashers to the Hat Tricks.

The Westerners will also celebrate all local youth, high school, college and junior hockey organizations.

Tickets are free for kids and adults can get buy-one-get-one-free tickets by wearing hockey apparel.

First pitch will be at 6:15 p.m.

For any questions, contact tricia@danburywesterners.com.

For any updates on Hat Tricks tickets for the upcoming season, call 203-794-1704 or contact Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

