Johnson Returns to Prowlers in New Role

July 9, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce that defenseman Alex Johnson will be serving as the next Assistant General Manager/Coach for the upcoming 2021-22 FPHL season.

After spending the 2019-20 hockey season in the SPHL with the Birmingham Bulls, Johnson returned to the Prowlers last season where he was named the third captain in team history. He registered eight goals and three assists in 24 games.

Prowlers general manager and head coach Matt Graham said the choice to fill his old role wasn't a difficult decision.

"I've known Johnny since 2016 when we played together on the Danbury Titans. He was one of the first people who popped into my head for this role. He knows the guys in the locker room well, is a terrific leader and has great knowledge of the game," Graham said. "I look forward to bringing him up to speed in the upcoming weeks on everything off the ice, and also building a championship-caliber team together to put on the ice."

Johnson played at South Dakota State University for two seasons where he registered 19 goals and 13 assists in 16 games. He has also been a member of the Brewster Bulldogs and Danbury Titans and has appeared in 184 FPHL games. He registered 53 goals and 58 assists. He will be bringing back a wealth of SPHL experience as he has 68 SPHL games under his belt. With Birmingham, he recorded two goals and 14 assists.

More information about tickets and the season schedule will be released in the upcoming weeks. Make sure to follow all of the Port Huron Prowlers social media pages for updates!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2021

Johnson Returns to Prowlers in New Role - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.