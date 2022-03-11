West Michigan Whitecaps Celebrate 30 Days Until Opening Day

Comstock Park, MI - With Opening Day just 30 days away, the energy level of baseball fans in West Michigan is noticeably surging, and in a positive direction.

"We're 30 days away from our 27th Opening Day," said Jim Jarecki, the VP and General Manager of the Whitecaps. "And it's been 173 days since our last ballgame. There's a lot of work to do over the next four weeks, and our complete focus is on a fun summer filled with baseball."

Tuesday, April 12, 6:35 p.m. is the date and time thousands of West Michigan fans have marked on their calendars. The Whitecaps home opener, presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union, has been a tradition since 1994. This year, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Whitecaps winter beanie, entertainment by the Dixieland Band, and enjoy craft beers and food including the 2022 Fan Food Vote winner: Greek Gyro Nachos.

"Our opening day game is a state of mind for lots of fans," Jarecki added. "It's a time to reflect on a long winter gone by and the fun of summer that awaits them. It's the community coming together for fun, family, and friends. There is nothing else like it in all of West Michigan. And we're just 30 days away."

The many notable dates at LMCU Ballpark this season include:

All of April is Dollar Days with select ticket and food deals for just one dollar.

3 Dog Day dates to bring your pooch to the ballpark. Thursday, May 12. Tuesday, June 7. Wednesday, September 7.

Princess Night is Friday, May 27.

The first alternate persona game, referred to as Grand Slam Brands, is Saturday, June 11 when the Whitecaps become Las Calaveras de West Michigan. Followed by Grand Rapids Dam Breakers, Saturday, July 30, and Beer City Bung Hammers on Saturday, August 20.

Star Wars Night returns on Saturday, July 16.

An all-new Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond will be unveiled Friday, August 26 featuring appearances by Marvel's Spider-Man and Captain America.

Group Experience dates for suites and decks are on sale. Bring any group! Your church group, friends, family, social group. Groups of 20 or more receive a discount and other benefits. Single-game tickets, and a complete promotional listing available at Whitecapsbaseball.com

