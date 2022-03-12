West Coast Continues to Supply Duluth Huskies in 2022

Duluth, Minn. - The west coast has provided the Huskies with many talented players and coaches alike over recent seasons, and this week's player highlight is no different. Michael 'Mookie' Redmond joins the catcher ranks for the team in 2022. Redmond, a freshman at Big Bend Community College in Spokane, Washington, is excited to play in Minnesota after his father and current Colorado Rockies bench coach, Mike Redmond, played for the Twins from 2005-2009. "I want to play some competitive baseball," he said. "I chose Duluth because playing in Minnesota sounded awesome since my dad played there."

To start the year, Mookie has seen eight plate appearances in two games played for the Big Bend Vikings, notching 2 RBIs. Primarily a catcher, the Gonzaga Prep grad also plays first and third base, while batting lefty and throwing right-handed. When asked what important lesson he learned in 2021, he made a point to highlight the importance of teammates. "Your teammates are always there for you," Mookie said. "Getting to know your teammates is a huge part of the game." Redmond is hopeful to get a D1 college offer in 2022, but in the meantime is looking forward to playing high-level competition and traveling places he's never been before.

Well, Mookie, we're glad one of those places will be Duluth, MN. Welcome to the Huskies!

